Chhattisgarh polls: Only 4 winners won with more than 30% of margin of victory

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018, 61 political parties and independents were in the fray. These included 6 national political parties, 4 state political parties, and 51 registered unrecognized parties. In comparison, during the 2013 Chhattisgarh State Assembly elections, 45 political parties were in the fray.

These included 6 national political parties, 5 state political parties, and 34 registered unrecognized parties. This reflects that there has been 36% increase in the number of political parties that contested in 2018 from 2013 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Also Read | 25 candidate lost election by less than 2000 votes in 3 states

The voter's turnout for the Chhattisgarh Assembly 2018 was 76.8% whereas voter's turnout in 2013 assembly elections was 77.5%.

Vote Share of Winners:

The winners of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly elections, 2018 won by an average of 46 % of total votes polled. In the 2013 elections winners won by an average of 45.5 % of total votes polled 36(40%) winners won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituencies.

54(60%) winners won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 15 winners of BJP, 12(80%) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. 36(53%) out of 68 winners from INC; 2(100%) out of 2 winners from BSP and 4(80%) out of 5 winners from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

10(42%) out of 24 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

28(41%) out of 68 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

Representativeness of Winners:

All the winners of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections, 2018 won with an average of 35.3% of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 35.3% of the total electorate. In the Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections, 2013 won by an average of 35.2% of the total registered voters.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh election results: Which exit poll came the closest?

Out of 2 winners of BSP, 2(100%) have won less than 40% of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 14(93%) out of 15 winners from BJP; 4(80%) out of 5 winners from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and 39(57%) out of 68 winners from INC have won less than 40 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Margin of Victory:

4 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 2000 votes.

Only 4 winners have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

24 (100%) out of 24 winners with declared criminal cases have won against runners up with a clean background.

Among these 24 winners, 6 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, Dwarikadhish Yadav (INC) from Khallari constituency won with 34% margin of victory.

There are 6 winners with a clean background who have won against a runners up with declared criminal cases. Only one of them has won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

17 out of 68 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 17 winners, 2 winners have won with more than 30 % margin of victory.

There are 17 non-crorepati Winners who have won against crorepati runners up. Out of these 17 winners, 3 have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 90 winners, 13 are women.

None of the women winners has won with less than 30 % of Vote share.

Among the women winners, Dr. Lakshmi Dhruw (INC) from Sihava Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 56% in her constituency. She has won with 47% representativeness and 29% of margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners:

Out of total 30 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 30 % of vote share in their respective constituency. 10(33%) have won with more than 50% of vote share.

2(7%) re-elected winners have won with less than 5% of margin of victory whereas 5 have won with more than 20% of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. The total number of votes polled for None-of-the-above option were 2, 82,744 votes during the Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections, 2018.