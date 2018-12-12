Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG2112
BJP1108
IND04
OTH03
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chhattisgarh polls: Jogi factor did more good than harm for the Congress

    By
    |

    Raipur, Dec 12: The Ajit Jogi factor was closely watched ahead of the elections in Chhattisgarh, which was ultimately won by the Congress. Many had stated that Jogi, the head of the JCC would have hurt his former party the Congress, but going by the numbers, he did not manage to do that.

    Ajit Jogi
    Ajit Jogi

    Jogi, who was the first Chief Minister of the state was in a tie up with Mayawati enjoys a strong following among the Dalit community particularly in the belts in Sarguja in north and south Bastar.

    Also Read | Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

    The data that was released by the Election Commission of India suggests that Jogi did take 9 per cent of the Congress vote in the divisions of Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur. This led to the vote share of the Congress coming down from 40.3 per cent to 31. While this could have sealed the fate of the Congress which had lost the last elections by a margin of less than 0.5 per cent, the party however pulled back in the other regions.

    The Congress made up for this deficit by snatching from the BJP the backward votes in the state. Data suggests that the Congress took away at least 8 per cent of the BJP's OBC and Sahu-Kami votes and in the bargain brought down the BJP's vote share by nearly 9 per cent.

    To bag in the OBC votes, the Congress also fielded three dominant faces from the community, who are also CM probables. They are Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charandas Mahant. The Congress finally managed to win a two-thirds majority with almost a 10 per cent lead in the vote share. This is a huge margin considering the fact that the elections in Chhattisgarh have been a close contest with the winning margins being less than 1 per cent.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

    Experts also say that the fact that Jogi quit the Congress was also an advantage. His exit may have made the Congress more acceptable to the OBCs. This coupled with the fact that the Congress fielded three dominant faces from the community could have helped the party win big in the state.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh polls ajit jogi congress election results assembly election results chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue