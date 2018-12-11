Home News India Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

New Delhi, Dec 11: What hurt the BJP in Chhattisgarh? It appears as though the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP, which went on to put up a dismal performance in the state.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and the BSP were leading in at least 8 seats in the state.

The JCC made gains in the northern and central part of the state.

In 2003 the BJP had a vote share of 39.3 per cent while the Congress trailed by a margin of just 2.6 per cent. In the 2008 elections, the BJP and Congress had a vote share of 40.33 and 38.63 per cent respectively. In the 2013 elections the BJP secured a vote share of 41.04 per cent while for the Congress it was 40.29 per cent. This is an indicator that the margin between the two parties has shrunk considerably.

As trends trickle in, it appears that the Jogi-Mayawati combine could have eaten into the vote share of the BJP as well.