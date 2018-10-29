  • search

Chhattisgarh polls 2018: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for 11 seats

By
    New Delhi, Oct 29: BJP released the third list of candidates for 11 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

    In the first list, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced 77 candidates for the upcoming election to Chhattisgarh's 90-member Assembly.

    Also Read: Assembly elections: BJP announces candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram polls

    Elections to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in the Two Phases. First Phase for 18 Seats in South Chhattisgarh on 12th November and Second for remaining 72 seats of North Chhattisgarh on 20th November. Combining a total of 90 Constituencies.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 21:24 [IST]
