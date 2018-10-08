Chhattisgarh polls: 150 paramilitary companies to reach state soon

Raipur, Oct 8: Chhattisgarh will go to elections on November 12 and 20 and is the only of the five poll-bound states that will witness a two-phase polling. The authorities have started working on the security aspect as soon as the polling itinerary was announced on Saturday, October 6, and top police officers of the state have instructed the district police authorities to take all preparations to ensure that the upcoming election is organised peacefully.

On November 12, 18 seats in the Naxalite-affected regions of the state will go to polls while the remaining 72 will witness polling on November 20. The results will be declared along with those in other four states on December 11. The state government has sought additional forces from the Centre to hold elections in the extremist-infested regions and the latter has obliged.

Also Read | Why the assembly polls in 5 states will be a clear pre-cursor to the 2019 LS elections

DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operations, said during a conversation with the media that holding elections in the Naxalite-infested region is not easy. He said the police authorities are ready to hold impartial elections and informed that 150 companies of paramilitary forces will reach Chhattisgarh in the next four-five days for the election duty, a report in Naidunia said.

Awasthi also said that a special meeting of the police officers was convened on Monday and here, strategies will be made over security aspects in the state during the election.

Also Read | Congress' indecisiveness on alliance makes contest tough in MP and Chhattisgarh

Suraksha Bal personnel from five states are also expected to reach Chhattisgarh for election duty. The Centre may also seek assistance from the air force during the two-phase election in Chhattisgarh.