Chhattisgarh: Naxal gunned down in Sukma, Insas rifle recovered

Ranchi, July 09: A Naxal was reportedly killed in a gunbattle with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The encounter took place at Dabbakonta in Sukma, said reports.

An Insas Rifle has also been recovered. As per latest reports, STF, District Reserve Guard and Cobra Battalion are jointly conducting search operation in Dabbakonta.

On Saturday, four Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said. The skirmish took place in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation.

Earlier on June 28, three CRPF jawans were killed and another injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.