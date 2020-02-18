Chhattisgarh naxal encounter: 1 CoBRA commando killed, another injured

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Raipur, Feb 18: A CRPF commando was killed while another injured in a gunbattle with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal combat unit and the Maoists took place around 4 pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

CoBRA commando constable Kanai Majee succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was being evacuated by a helicopter to state capital Raipur, a senior official said.

The other jawan has been evacuated, he said. Both the commandos were from 208th battalion of the CoBRA.

Odisha decides to make Malkangiri naxal free

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF deployed for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.