Chhattisgarh: PM slams Congress government for blocking central schemes

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raigarh, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Chhattisgarh on Friday and will address another rally in West Bengal later during the day. This is the prime minister's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year.

Narendra Modi's Chhattisgarh rally took place in Kodatarai village of Raigarh, while his third rally in Bengal will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district's Maynaguri block at around 3:30 pm.

Union Minister of state for Steel Vishnudeo Sai and other senior BJP leaders are present. BJP workers and people from Raigarh and neighbouring district are attending the meeting.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, Modi said that the people of the state must think about the first two decisions taken by the Congress government. "The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from Aayushman Bharat and second decision was to not let the CBI enter the state, Why? What are you afraid of?" he said.

PM said that when new Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 'we also congratulated them that maybe they will implement some new approach for the development of the state. But what they have only done is try to stop the ongoing schemes."

Earlier PM reached state capital Raipur where he was welcomed by state cabinet minister Dr Shiv Kumar Deharia. Later he flew to Raigarh by a helicopter.