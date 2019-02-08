  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: PM slams Congress government for blocking central schemes

    By
    |

    Raigarh, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Chhattisgarh on Friday and will address another rally in West Bengal later during the day. This is the prime minister's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year.

    Chhattisgarh: PM slams Congress government for blocking central schemes

    Narendra Modi's Chhattisgarh rally took place in Kodatarai village of Raigarh, while his third rally in Bengal will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district's Maynaguri block at around 3:30 pm.

    Union Minister of state for Steel Vishnudeo Sai and other senior BJP leaders are present. BJP workers and people from Raigarh and neighbouring district are attending the meeting.

    Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, Modi said that the people of the state must think about the first two decisions taken by the Congress government. "The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from Aayushman Bharat and second decision was to not let the CBI enter the state, Why? What are you afraid of?" he said.

    PM said that when new Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 'we also congratulated them that maybe they will implement some new approach for the development of the state. But what they have only done is try to stop the ongoing schemes."

    Earlier PM reached state capital Raipur where he was welcomed by state cabinet minister Dr Shiv Kumar Deharia. Later he flew to Raigarh by a helicopter.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh narendra modi congress

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue