    Chhattisgarh Lockdown 1.0: Parks, hotels, clubs to open from June 8

    By PTI
    |

    Raipur, June 06: The government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for phase-wise lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from June 8, though shopping malls continued to be on the list of establishments that would remain shut.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The guidelines were issued in a letter to department secretaries, divisional commissioners and district collectors by General Administration Department secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh.

    "The state government has allowed public parks, gardens, places of worship and hotels to open. Only outdoor activities in clubs and outdoor games in sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted.

    In restaurants, only takeaway services will be provided. Opening of shopping malls will remain prohibited," a public relations department official said.

