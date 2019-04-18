Chhattisgarh: ITBP Constable injured in IED blast

Raipur, Apr 18: An ITBP personnel was injured on Thursday in an Improvised Exlosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

The injured ITBP personnel has been identified as Constable Man Singh. He was part of ITBP Road Opening Party (ROP), said reports.

Singh received minor injuries and is out of danger. In fact, he has resumed his duty.

The blast is said to have place around 11 am this morning.

On April 11, Naxals triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency when the voting for first phase pf Lok Sabha election was underway.

On April 9, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed when Naxalites triggered an IED blast that hit their convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.