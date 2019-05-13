  • search
    Chhattisgarh: In a first, 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando unit deployed

    Bilaspur, May 13: A 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit called 'Danteshwari Ladake' has been deployed in naxal-affected areas of Bastar & Dantewada. The unit includes 10 surrendered women Naxals.

    "Women police commandos are at par with their men counterparts. I am confident they will they do a good job. It is a unique example of women empowerment," ANI quoted Bastar IG, Vivekananda Sinha as saying.

    Chhattisgarh: In a first, 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando unit deployed
    Since the Modi government has come to power, tough actions have been taken to control the menace of Naxalism in the country.

    In a positive development 30 surrendered lady naxals recruited into police force

    Recently, the Chhattisgarh Police for the first time also inducted women commandos in the District Reserve Guard, it's frontline anti-Naxal force. The team comprises of 30 women, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dineshwari Nand.

    Both - Danteshwari Fighters and the police officials teams - have received extensive training in jungle combat.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
