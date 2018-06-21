Chhattisgarh horror: 60-year-old man rapes, murders 4-year-old granddaughter

Raipur, June 21: There seems to be no end to the horrific rape and murder of minors across the country. On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was arrested by the police in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon for raping and killing his four-year-old granddaughter.

The horrific incident took place on June 11, but the police took a while to crack the case.

According to reports, the senior citizen after raping and murdering the child, in the house where the family has been staying, hid her body inside dry grass to avoid being caught. Later the accused threw the body in the muddy water near his residence.

Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told ANI, "We have arrested a 60-year-old man who confessed to raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl."

On the day of the crime, the girl went to play in a nearby field. After she did not return home for long, everyone in the family thought she was "missing". The father of victim lodged a case in this regard at a police station.

"Even after finding the body, we could not find any clues from the crime spot as there were no eye-witnesses to help us, making it tough for us to solve the case," said SP Pallav.

He added, "We then took the dog squad to the crime spot who dug out a blood-stained 'lungi' (cloth) and went directly to the grandfather and started sniffing him badly. This gave us a clue and upon further inquiry, the grandfather himself confessed to raping the minor and murdering her."

The accused has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder).

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

