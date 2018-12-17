  • search
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel waives farm loans, orders SIT probe into Bastar massacre

    By Pti
    |

    Raipur, Dec 17: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced that his government will waive short-term agricultural loans of farmers, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress ahead of the just concluded state assembly polls.

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

    Short-term agriculture loans to the tune of over Rs 6,100 crore of over 16.65 lakh farmers drawn from cooperative banks and Chhattisgarh Gramin Banks, as on November 30, 2018, will be completely waived, he said.

    Baghel was addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed Congress government in the state. Besides, loans of farmers borrowed from commercial banks will also be waived after proper examination, he said. Fulfilling another pre-poll promise, the cabinet decided to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal, he said.

    Swearing-in ceremony: Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

    Another important decision taken in the Cabinet was that a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe the 2013 Jhiram valley Naxal attack in Bastar district, where 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed, he added.

    Two newly-inducted ministers - T S Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu - were also present at the press conference. Earlier in the day, Baghel (57) was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. 

    PTI

    chhattisgarh bhupesh baghel loan waiver

