Chhattisgarh govt running anti-women model for 15 years: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Raipur, Oct 24: The Congress on Wednesday, October 24, lashed out at the Raman Singh government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on the issue of women's safety and reservation. Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke to the media at Rajiv Bhavan in Raipur whereby she targeted the state's ruling party, Patrika reported.

Chaturvedi, who was in news in the recent past over a person from Gujarat threatening her minor daughter on social media, accused the saffron party of running an anti-women model throughout the country and especially accused the Chhattisgarh chief minister of doing the same in his state for the last 15 years. She said Singh has betrayed the women and daughters of the state.

Chaturvedi said Chhattisgarh has made a new record in terms of crime against women. She said things like abduction of women, their exploitation and lagging behind on health parameters speak volumes about the women-unfriendly situation in the state.

She also said that while the BJP speaks about honouring women, it was recently seen that the women were mistreated with during a meeting of party president Amit Shah, which is a real shame, Patrika added.