Chhattisgarh elections: This candidate’s income rose by 2,590 per cent

By
    Raipur, Nov 15: A 2,590 per cent increase. Yes that is how much the assets of the 69 re-contesting candidates in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections increased by. The data was provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Representational Image

    The assets of of candidate, Dilip Lahariya (INC, Masturi constituency) increased from Rs 5.23 lakh in 2013 to Rs 1,40,86,116 in 2016. This is an increase by Rs 1.39 crore, with the percentage 2,590 per cent.

    The assets of Amar Agarwal, minister of commercial tax, who is contesting the Bilaspur seat recorded an 840 per cent increase in the past five years. His assets worth Rs 2.53 crore (2013) rose to Rs 23.85 crore (2018), which is an increase of Rs 21.31 crore.

    Chintamani Maharaj (INC, Lundra) recorded an increase of 427% from Rs 37.15 lakh to Rs 1.95 crore, Deepak Kumar Baij (INC, Chitrakot) 384% from Rs 10.53 lakh to Rs 51 lakh, Paras Nath Rajwade (INC, Bhatgaon) 368% from Rs 9.46 lakh to Rs 44.26 lakh, Bhaiyalal Rajwade (BJP, Baikuntpur) 254% from Rs 62.98 lakh to Rs 2.22 crore and Lakeshwar Baghel (INC) 243% from Rs 1.79 crore to Rs 6.15 crore.

    The assets of Congress candidate Mohanlal Markam increased by 235 per cent from Rs 3.46 crore to Rs 11.58 crore.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 8:42 [IST]
