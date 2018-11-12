  • search

Chhattisgarh elections: Naxals trigger IED blasts, polling continues

    Dantewada, Nov 12: Two jawans of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured injured in the encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur's Pamed area on Monday. The encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur's Pamed area as voting is underway for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election.

    As Chhattisgarh was gearing up for voting, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was triggered by Naxals on Tumakpal-Nayanar road at around 5:30 am to target security forces. No casualties were reported. No harm. The polling party safely reached to Nayanar polling booth No. 183.

    Also, 1-2 kilograms of IED was blasted by naxals near Tumakpal camp in Katekalyan block.

    In a separate incident, three IEDs have been detected near a polling booth in Konta's Banda and CRPF Bomb disposal squad is in the process of defusing. The polling is underway at a makeshift booth under a tree.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 13:33 [IST]
