Chhattisgarh elections: In phase II, 90 with serious criminal charges would contest

Raipur, Nov 13: Out of the 1,057 candidates analysed, 130 contesting the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to a report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 90 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them, which include cases relating to bribery, causing death by negligence, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 18(25%) out of 72 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), 6(8%) out of 72 candidates from BJP, 15 (33%) out of 46 candidates from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) (JCC), 17(26%) out of 66 candidates from AAP, 4(13%) out of 30 candidates from Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and 36 (8%) out of 483 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Red Alert Constituencies*: There are 17 constituencies in the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 1057 candidates, 239(23%) are crorepatis.



Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 53(74%) out of 72 candidates from INC, 61(85%) out of 72 candidates from BJP, 35 (76%) out of 46 candidates from JCC(J), 13(20%) out of 66 candidates from AAP, 12(48%) out of 25 candidates from BSP, 3(8%) out of 40 candidates from Ambedkarite Party of India and 42(9%) out of 483 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections is Rs 1.73 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 72 INC candidates is Rs. 11.8 crores, 72 BJP candidates is Rs 5.11 crores, 25 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.35 crores, 66 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.11 crores, and 483 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 47.35 lakhs.

Zero assets candidates: There are 19 candidates who have declared zero assets.

Undeclared PAN: A total of 233 (22%) candidates have not declared their PAN details.

Age details of candidates: 445(42%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 510 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 101(9%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years. 1 candidate has declared his age to be above 80 years.



Gender details of candidates: 111 (11%) female candidates are contesting in second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election this year.