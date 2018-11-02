  • search

Chhattisgarh elections: Bickerings in Congress as Ajit Jogi’s wife is denied ticket

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 2: Upset over being denied a ticket, the wife of former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Ajit Jogi has petitioned Sonia Gandhi. Renu Jogi was denied a ticket to seek re-election from Kota in the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

    Renu Jogi
    Renu Jogi

    The Congress had opted to field Vibhor Singh from the Kota constituency instead of Renu, who is a sitting member on this seat.

    Also Read | Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh: A similar attack had wiped out state Congress leadership in 2013

    In her letter to Sonia Gandhi she said that she has been facing criticism from various political leaders after her husband Ajit Jogi left the party and formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

    "I feel sad to inform you that there is no conscience in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party to examine the self-esteem and sacrifice of a loyal and senior woman worker.

    Perhaps you are constrained, so you delayed in making the right decision," she said in her letter.

    Also Read | Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    She further wrote,"I will contest from Kota only to prove that truth might remain silent, but it cannot be defeated. I believe that in the end, the truth will win."

    Poll dates

    Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases. The first phase would take place on November 12, while the second on November 20. Counting of votes takes place on December 11.

    Read more about:

    ajit jogi renu jogi assembly elections congress Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue