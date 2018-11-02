Chhattisgarh elections: Bickerings in Congress as Ajit Jogi’s wife is denied ticket

New Delhi, Nov 2: Upset over being denied a ticket, the wife of former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Ajit Jogi has petitioned Sonia Gandhi. Renu Jogi was denied a ticket to seek re-election from Kota in the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress had opted to field Vibhor Singh from the Kota constituency instead of Renu, who is a sitting member on this seat.

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi she said that she has been facing criticism from various political leaders after her husband Ajit Jogi left the party and formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

"I feel sad to inform you that there is no conscience in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party to examine the self-esteem and sacrifice of a loyal and senior woman worker.

Perhaps you are constrained, so you delayed in making the right decision," she said in her letter.

She further wrote,"I will contest from Kota only to prove that truth might remain silent, but it cannot be defeated. I believe that in the end, the truth will win."

Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases. The first phase would take place on November 12, while the second on November 20. Counting of votes takes place on December 11.