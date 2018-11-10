  • search

Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto

    Raipur, Nov 10: In a last attempt to woo voters ahead of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, the ruling BJP released its "game changer" manifesto on Saturday with a special focus on farmers and youth.

    Photo credit: @AmitShah

    Releasing the manifesto in Raipur, Shah praised the state government for transforming Chhattisgarh in the past 15 years, adding that it has worked tirelessly to eliminate Naxalism from the state. "Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development. Raman Singh government has made Chhattisgarh almost free of Naxalism," Shah said.

    The BJP president further said, "Earlier known as economically backward (BIMARU), Chhattisgarh is now a power and cement hub. Under BJP rule, Chhattisgarh is now a welfare state. Various schemes, including MGNREGA, have been made corruption-free."

    "The Raman Singh government has given the maximum benefits in the area of agriculture. It has also done good work in helping people from tribal background find jobs." Shah added.

    Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling for 18 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The second phase, for the remaining 72 constituencies, will be held on November 20.

