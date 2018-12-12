Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chhattisgarh election results: Which exit poll came the closest?

    By
    |

    Raipur, Dec 12: INDIA TODAY-AXIS exit poll prediction on Chhattisagrh assembly election results was quite close to actual numbers. The Congress made comeback in Chhattisgarh after a long gap of 15 years by winning 68 seats in the 90 seat Assembly. BJP won just 15 seats, relegated to a distant second spot. BSP and Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh won in two and five constituencies respectively.

    Chhattisgarh election results: Which exit poll came the closest?

    The majority mark in the 90-seat Assembly is 46 seats.

    INDIA TODAY-AXIS predicted 55-65 for Congress and 21-31 for BJP. Others would get 4-8, as per the exit poll.

    Today's Chanakya, REPUBLIC-CVOTER predicted more seats to Congress but exit polls numbers are not close to actual numbers.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

    Today's Chanakya on Chhattisgarh projected 50 ± 8 seats fpr Congress , 36 ± 8 seats for BJP and 4 ± 3 seats for others.

    On the other hand, REPUBLIC-CVOTER's survey predicted 46 for Congress , 39 seats for BJP and 5 for Others.

    Three other exit polls did not get the accurate numbers and predicted more seats to BJP.

    NEWSX-NETA projected Congress- 40 , BJP- 43 and Others - 7. ABP- CSDS survey predicted 35 seats for Congress, 52 seats for BJP and 3 for others

    BJP to get 46 seats, Congress 35, BSP+ 7 and Other 7, according to Time Now-CNX exit poll.

    In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat.

    Read more about:

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 chhattisgarh bjp congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue