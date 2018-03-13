9 CRPF jawans killed in Sukma attack: Rahul says 'it reflects deteriorating internal security'

At least nine CRPF personnel belonging to the 212th battalion Tuesday were killed in a Naxal IED blast in the jungles of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The jawans were killed during the search operations.

Six CRPF personnel were injured, out of which 4 are critical. The injured personnel are being evacuated by helicopter to Raipur.

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from Chhattisgarh.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot,he said, adding that further details were awaited

Speaking to ANI, DM Awasthi, Special DG, said,''A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present.''

Reacting to the incident, HM Rajnath Singh said,''My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh.''

SK Sood, Former DG, BSF on Sukma attack said,''CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area, this means the CRPF authority is not taking remedial action, we should learn from mistakes.''

Last April, in the biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh in the last seven years, 25 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma.

According to officials, personnel from the 74th Battalion of CRPF were ambushed after emerging from their camp to secure an under-construction road in the area.

OneIndia News

