Chhattisgarh: Eight coaches of Goods train derailed, Naxal hands suspected

Eight coaches and an engine of goods train derailed & fell from a bridge between Bhansi & Kamalur area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

"The incident occurred when Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Kamaloor, leading to derailment of its engine and eight wagons that fell off a bridge on a small rivulet," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.

The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur.

After receiving information, a team of security personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot to restore services, the SP said. Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in the area around the incident spot, he added.

Naxals involvement is being suspected.

Dantewada is a Naxal hot-bed where even recently 7 CRPF jawans were killed by the ultras. Hence, the police is looking at possible Naxal hand in this incident. Some sheets of papers have been recovered from the spot. Police are looking at them for possible clues.

