English

Chhattisgarh: Eight coaches of Goods train derailed, Naxal hands suspected

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Eight coaches and an engine of goods train derailed & fell from a bridge between Bhansi & Kamalur area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

    Eight coaches of Goods train derailed, Naxal hands suspected

    "The incident occurred when Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Kamaloor, leading to derailment of its engine and eight wagons that fell off a bridge on a small rivulet," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.

    The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur.

    After receiving information, a team of security personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot to restore services, the SP said. Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in the area around the incident spot, he added.

    Naxals involvement is being suspected.

    Dantewada is a Naxal hot-bed where even recently 7 CRPF jawans were killed by the ultras. Hence, the police is looking at possible Naxal hand in this incident. Some sheets of papers have been recovered from the spot. Police are looking at them for possible clues.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh derailment dantewada naxalites

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue