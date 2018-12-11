Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1077
BJP9810
IND40
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG4256
BJP3638
IND85
OTH77
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG3928
BJP123
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS285
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Chhattisgarh: Congress workers begin celebrations as Raman Singh's 15-year rule comes to end

    Raipur, Dec 11: Crediting strong party organisation for the impressive showing in assembly polls, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday he was not expecting such a big margin of victory.

    The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

    "We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel told PTI. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Rapturous celebrations break out in Raipur

    Rapturous celebrations break out in Raipur

    "The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.

    "We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence. The Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister.

    With 90 seats in the state assembly, Chhattisgarh went to polls with its first phase being held on November 12 and the second phase on November 20. The first phase covered 18 consituencies comprising the Naxal-affected districts- Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 16:56 [IST]
