Chhattisgarh: Congress workers begin celebrations as Raman Singh's 15-year rule comes to end

Bhupesh Baghel celebrating with party workers

"We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel told PTI. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Baghel lauded Rahul Gandhi's leadership

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Also Read |Election results 2018 LIVE: BJP's poll performance predicts its farewell in 2019, says NCP

Rapturous celebrations break out in Raipur

"The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.

"We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence. The Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Incumbent CM Raman Singh

With 90 seats in the state assembly, Chhattisgarh went to polls with its first phase being held on November 12 and the second phase on November 20. The first phase covered 18 consituencies comprising the Naxal-affected districts- Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon.

OneIndia News with PTI