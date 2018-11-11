Raipur, Nov 11: Less than a day ahead of polls, Ghanaram Sahu, Chhattisgarh Congress vice president has resigned from the membership of the party on Sunday.He will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in the presence of party chief Amit Shah.

This is the second major jolt to Congress within a day, after CPCC Working President and Pali-Tanakhar MLA Ramdayal Uike switched parties and joined BJP on Sunday in the presence of Amit Shah and state CM Raman Singh.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the Opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, two state cabinet ministers and an incumbent BJP MP are among the 190 candidates contesting in 18 constituencies of the 90-member Assembly. Raman Singh's constituency Rajnandgaon will also vote on Monday.

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to polls in two phases - on November 12 and November 20 while the results will be announced on December 11.

The first phase of polls on Monday will cover 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts that include Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon. Of these, 12 are Scheduled Tribe seats while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.