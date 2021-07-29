Ready to step down if Congress high-command asks me: Baghel on sharing the post

Chhattisgarh CM felicitates Sukma boy who went viral for singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 29: Social media is filled with many different and unique kind of talent. One of the most trending most trending videos in India currently is the 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song.

The quirky song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

Yes, the song is going viral within no time and many celebrities don't seem to be able to stop themselves from grooving to the song.

But who is the voice behind this latest trnding song?

A little boy from Chattisgarh - Sahdev Dirdo who's 2019 song became an overnight media sensation after his video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral and also became the background for several Instagram reels and Facebook posts since then.

According to reports, the video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy's classroom and recorded by his teacher. In the clip, the boy, identified as Sahdev Dirdo, is seen wearing a blue school uniform and confidently singing the song.

The viral clip has got over 9 million views along with 4.5 million likes on Instagram

Not just that, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also felicitated him.

Taking to Twitter, he worte,''Bachpan Ka Pyar... Wah", sharing a video of the boy wearing a garland and singing the same song standing next to the CM.

It also caught more eyeballs after rapper Badshah came up with his own remix of the boy's 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. Badshah also offered him an opportunity for a duet song. Comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri too recreated their own Instagram Reels on this viral audio.

The name of the original song is "Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana", which was released in the year 2018.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10:37 [IST]