Chhattisgarh CM demands Rs 30,000 crore help from PM Modi

    New Delhi, May 09: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding of a package worth Rs 30,000 crore to help the state battle the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, ANI reported.

    CM Baghel wrote to PM Modi on Friday and demanded the release of the package in the coming three months. However, the CM urged for an immediate release Rs 10,000 crore out of 30,000 crore.

    As per the Union Ministry of Health figures, the state has witnessed nearly 60 Covid-19 patients till Friday while 38 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The state has seen no coronavirus fatalities.

    The national tally now nears the 60,000-mark. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with over 19,000 coronavirus cases. In Gujarat, Covid-19 patients have crossed the 7,000-mark.

    In a press briefing on Friday, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the country must learn to live with the virus.

    "We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes and incorporate all the preventive guidelines that the health ministry has been issuing on following hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures, as part of our daily routine. It is an everyday battle for us to keep the infection at bay," Agarwal said.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
