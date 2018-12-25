Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghels’s cabinet sworn in, 9 MLAs take oath

Raipur, Dec 25: Nine MLAs took oath as ministers in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, today as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expanded his Cabinet. Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur.

The nine ministers who were sworn-in are Ravindra Chaubey, Rudra Guru, Kawasi Lakhma, Premsai Singh,Mohammad Akbar, Shiv Daheriya, Umesh Patel, Anila Bhediya and Jai Singh Agarwal.

The portfolios are yet to be allocated. TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu had taken oath as ministers on December 17 when Baghel sworn in as chief minister.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress leader Amitesh Shukla expressed dissappointment over his name not among minister who took oath.

"I have come to know that my name is not in the list of people who will be taking take oath as cabinet ministers today. Our family has been associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family for the past 3 generations. I will always expect justice from them," Shukla told ANI.