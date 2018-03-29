Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 results declared

The Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The CG TET exams were held on December 17. CG TET 2017 paper II was held for upper primary teachers ¬¬-- for Class VI to VIII - and paper I was held for primary teachers -- for Class, I to V. CG TET final answer keys have also been released on the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website. The results are available on http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/.

How to check CG TET 2017 Results:

Go to http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/

Click on the results link given of the homepage

Click on either of the link given as "Primary (TET) Examination Result" or "Upper Primary (TET) Examination Result"

Enter your roll number on next page

Submit the details and check your results

Take a printout

