Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab: CM Bhupesh Baghel amid leadership change buzz

New Delhi, Oct 2: Amid the rumours of a change in the leadership, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Chhattisgarh cannot become Punjab, indicating that there was no rift within the party.

After Punjab, it was the turn of Chhattisgarh Congress to face the crisis within the party over leadership, the BJP had predicted after dozens of MLAs landed in Delhi. Reacting to the opposition's comments, Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh will always remain Chhattisgarh. It cannot become Punjab. The two states have only one similarity that both have numbers in their names,"

"Punjab is land of punj (five) aab (water). It is made up of five rivers. Similarly Chhattisgarh has derived its name from 'chhattis' (thirty six) 'garh' (fort). No other states have numbers in their names. There is no other similarity between the two states," he added.

In the last few weeks, Punjab Congress has been in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister. The party's state chief Navjot Sidhu, who had played a major role in making the 79-year-old politician quit his position, too put in his papers before withdrawing it.

Speculations of trouble in the Chattisgarh Congress started after over two dozen leaders from the state unit landed in Delhi in the last few days. However, the purpose behind their visit has not been revealed yet although sources claim that they are in the capital to express solidarity with Baghel.

On asking the reason for their trip, the Chief Minister said that there was no ban on legislators travelling around in the country. "It is not a political movement. You ask if it is a political movement. They will visit and return," he added.

Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is apparently eyeing the CM's post, downplayed the MLAs' visit to the capital while reiterating that the decision on changing leadership is left with the high command.

The speculations around the change in guard started after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the CM of the state in June 2021. As per the agreement, he had to hand over the post to the Singh Deo camp. PTI.

