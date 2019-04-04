Chhattisgarh: 4 BSF jawan martyred in encounter with Maoists in Kanker

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raipur, Apr 04: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawan have lost their life and two were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

"One jawan of the 114 battalion of BSF died while two others sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals," DIGP Anti Naxal Operation P Sundarraj told ANI. The news agency later updated the tweet and said that four BSF jawans had lost their lives in the encounter.

On March 28, Maoists blew up the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Bihar's Gaya district. According to news agency ANI, Maoists used dynamite to blew up the home. In the attack, no one was injured. The Maoists also left anti-poll posters demanding people to boycott the upcoming elections in the state.

Ealier on March 19, a woman naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

The skirmish took place in the forest of Gatapar police station area bordering Madhya Pradesh, when a joint team of security forces from MP and Chhattisgarh was carrying out an anti-naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

Since last few days, police have intensified anti-naxal operations in the forests falls on the tri-junction of Rajnandgaon, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Gondia (Maharashtra) in view of nexth month Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh will vote in three phases on April 11, April 18 and April 23.

Voting in Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker seats will be held on April 18.