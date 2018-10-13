Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Mayawati trains gun at BJP over Ram temple issue

Bilaspur, Oct 13: Ahead of assembly polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday flagged off the election campaign for the Ajit-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and BSP combine in Bilaspur. The BSP chief targeted BJP questioning the frenzy around the Ram Mandir at Ayodhaya.

"As the elections are approaching, efforts to build the Ram Mandir is gaining momentum. But BJP can make as many Ram Mandirs in UP and elsewhere but it won't give ensure political gains for either BJP or RSS," she said at a rally in Bilaspur.

"I want to assure Ajit Jogi ji that the respect he never got in the Congress party, he would get with BSP," she said. The former UP CM had previously slammed Congress as an arrogant party - much like BJP, she had said - and even said that some of its leaders were not interested in any alliance with BSP.

Mayawati said people of the state and rest of India are fed-up of BJP government at the centre. She attacked the Congress for showing utter disrespect to Aji Jogi and assured that the JCC-BSP combine will ge get the due respect.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said all-out effort should be made by JCC-BSP workers to ensure clear majority.

Out of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BSP will contest on 35, while the JCC will contest on the remaining 55 seats.