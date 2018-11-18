  • search

Sitaram Kesri was removed as Congress chief for Sonia Gandhi, says PM Modi

By
    Raipur, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Gandhis at Chhattisgarh rally, says earlier Delhi had "remote-controlled" government.

    Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: Raman Singh had to fight UPA govt for 10 years, says PM
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing the public in the Bemcha Bhata ground at Mahasamund, Modi said,"Dr. Raman Singh Ji also faced a lot of challenges. For ten years, the Centre was ruled by a 'remote-control' government which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh."

    ''Four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfill aspirations of people now,'' he said.

    ''Everyone knows what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri Ji when he was the Congress party president. The Dalit leader was "thrown out of office and into the footpath" to make way for Sonia Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. I challenge the Congress to appoint some able leader as their party president, who doesn't belong the family,'' PM Modi said.

    The second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls for 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts will be held on November 20.The first phase of polling in 18 constituencies across eight Maoist-affected districts was held on November 12.

    The results will be declared on December 11.

