Chhattisgarh assembly poll 2018 LIVE: Voting in 53 booths delayed due to technical glitch

A differently-abled person reaches Chintagupha polling booth to cast his vote in the first phase election
Nov 12, 2018 10:32 AM
Three IEDs have been detected near a polling booth in Konta's Banda and CRPF Bomb disposal squad is in the process of defusing. Polling is underway at a makeshift booth under a tree.
Nov 12, 2018 10:22 AM
An IED was detected near a polling booth in Konta's Banda. Pictures of voters queued outside a makeshift polling booth established under a tree, away from the actual polling booth
Nov 12, 2018 10:22 AM
53 polling stations out of the total of 4336 reported delayed start of polling due to technical reasons, however, 100% polling stations have reported smooth polling with long queues outside: Election Commission
Nov 12, 2018 9:11 AM
1-2 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasted by naxals near Tumakpal camp in Katekalyan block. Voting is underway for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2018.
Nov 12, 2018 9:10 AM
A 100-year-old woman reaches a polling station in Dornapal to cast her vote in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections
Nov 12, 2018 8:56 AM
People queuing for polling in Kondagaon. Courtesy: @ddnewsraipur
Nov 12, 2018 7:26 AM
There is heavy security in place in the wake of naxal threats.
Nov 12, 2018 7:23 AM
Nearly 75 naxalites are said to have moved into the state from Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra in a bid to disrupt the polling process.
Nov 12, 2018 7:20 AM
Security officials say that in Sukma alone there are around 150 naxalites who are active. It may be recalled that the IB had said recently that a top leader of the naxalites, Hidma is active in this area. This is a great cause of concern for the security officials.
Nov 12, 2018 7:15 AM
Meanwhile there is heavy combing operation. Naxalites could have set up booby traps in jungles to target security forces.
Nov 12, 2018 7:14 AM
Even as voting got underway the naxalites blasted 2 kilograms of improvised explosives near the Tumakpal camp in Dantewada.
Nov 12, 2018 7:12 AM
As many as 650 companies of paramilitary forces and over 65,000 police personnel are on poll duty in the state. This is in addition to the 200 companies of the Chhattisgarh state police. IAF and BSF choppers are on duty to airlift polling parties to remote areas in the tribal region.
Nov 12, 2018 7:09 AM
Voting has begun for 10 out of the 18 seats.
Nov 12, 2018 7:06 AM
The Kontha constituency which is the worst affected region has 40 booths which have been classified as hyper-sensitive.
Nov 12, 2018 6:20 AM
Polling in 10 constituencies - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta - will start at 7 am and end at 3 pm.
Nov 12, 2018 6:20 AM
In the other eight seats - Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot - the polling time will be 8 am to 5 pm.
Nov 12, 2018 6:20 AM
A total of 190 candidates, including Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, are contesting in this phase. The results of Chhattisgarh elections will be declared on 11 December.
Nov 12, 2018 6:20 AM
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years. The stakes are very high for the saffron party on these 18 seats as it had lost 12 of them in the last polls held in 2013.
Nov 12, 2018 6:20 AM
As many as 4,336 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of the state polls. There are 31,79,520 voters, including 16,21,839 males, 15,57,592 females and 89 of the third gender.
Nov 12, 2018 6:19 AM
Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Chhattisgarh for smooth conduct of the first phase of polling on November 12, a senior police official said Saturday.
Nov 12, 2018 6:19 AM
During the campaign for the polls, BJP leaders highlighted how Maoism, which was at its peak during the Congress rule in the state, was contained during the last 15 years and also the development works taken up by the government.
Nov 12, 2018 6:17 AM
The Congress has accused the BJP of "failing" to control the Maoist menace and referred to the chit fund and civil supply scams. It also targeted the chief minister's son Abhishek Singh over his alleged offshore assets.
