Chhattisgarh assembly poll 2018 LIVE: Voting begins amidst tight security

Raipur, Nov 12: The red belt of Chhattisgarh votes today. Elections re being held in two phases in the state, which has been hit by naxal terror.

While the first phase will be held today, the second phase of the elections takes place on November 20. Raman Singh of the BJP is seeking a fourth mandate.

There is heavy security in place in the wake of naxal threats. Nearly 75 naxalites are said to have moved into the state from Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra in a bid to disrupt the polling process. Security officials say that in Sukma alone there are around 150 naxalites who are active. It may be recalled that the IB had said recently that a top leader of the naxalites, Hidma is active in this area. This is a great cause of concern for the security officials. Meanwhile there is heavy combing operation. Naxalites could have set up booby traps in jungles to target security forces. Even as voting got underway the naxalites blasted 2 kilograms of improvised explosives near the Tumakpal camp in Dantewada. As many as 650 companies of paramilitary forces and over 65,000 police personnel are on poll duty in the state. This is in addition to the 200 companies of the Chhattisgarh state police. IAF and BSF choppers are on duty to airlift polling parties to remote areas in the tribal region. Voting has begun for 10 out of the 18 seats. The Kontha constituency which is the worst affected region has 40 booths which have been classified as hyper-sensitive. Polling in 10 constituencies - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta - will start at 7 am and end at 3 pm. In the other eight seats - Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot - the polling time will be 8 am to 5 pm. A total of 190 candidates, including Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, are contesting in this phase. The results of Chhattisgarh elections will be declared on 11 December. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years. The stakes are very high for the saffron party on these 18 seats as it had lost 12 of them in the last polls held in 2013. As many as 4,336 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of the state polls. There are 31,79,520 voters, including 16,21,839 males, 15,57,592 females and 89 of the third gender. Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Chhattisgarh for smooth conduct of the first phase of polling on November 12, a senior police official said Saturday. During the campaign for the polls, BJP leaders highlighted how Maoism, which was at its peak during the Congress rule in the state, was contained during the last 15 years and also the development works taken up by the government. The Congress has accused the BJP of "failing" to control the Maoist menace and referred to the chit fund and civil supply scams. It also targeted the chief minister's son Abhishek Singh over his alleged offshore assets.