Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress releases list of 12 candidates

Raipur, Oct 18: The Congress today released its third list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases- November 12 and 20, respectively. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

The nominations can be filed till October 23, and the scrutiny of the relevant submitted papers will be on October 24. The candidates can withdraw their names by October 26.

Congress releases list of 12 candidates for the elections to the legislative assembly of #Chhattisgarh . pic.twitter.com/JqPxp0QGYs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

While the regional outfit of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who has entered into a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already declared their candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are yet to announce their contestants.