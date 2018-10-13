India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Blow to Congress as its MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raipur, Oct 13: In a major blow to the Congress, party Chhattisgarh Working President and former MLA from Pali-Tanakhar Ramdayal Uike joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

    He was welcomed into the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Raman Singh and other leaders in Bilaspur. Shah is on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on November 12.

    Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

    He said: "Tribal leaders are neglected and not favoured in the Congress. There is a difference in what they say and what they do."

    The four-time MLA was a BJP leader in 2000 but joined Congress, along with 17 others, after being persuaded by Ajit Jogi.

    Also Read Congress and BJP trying to win over old guards in a tough electoral battle in Chhattisgarh

    Known for passing controversial remarks, Uike had addressed a gathering in April, where he reportedly said Congress would throw BJP out of power from Chhattisgarh and would resort to "sticks and bullets" if needed.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh opinion polls 2018 bjp congress

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue