Chhattisgarh assembly elections: 42 crorepatis in the fray

New Delhi, Nov 5: There are 42 crorepati candidates in the fray contesting the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018. This data was provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 7(39%) out of 18 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), 3 (30%) out of 10 candidates from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) (JCC), 1 candidate each from from Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and SP and 3 (5%) out of 66 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 4(22%) out of 18 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), 2 (20%) out of 10 candidates from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) (JCC) and 2 (3%) out of 66 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There is only one constituency namely Jagdalpur in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. (Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.)

Out of the 187 candidates, 42 (22%) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties 13(72%) out of 18 candidates from INC, 13(72%) out of 18 candidates from BJP, 4 (40%) out of 10 candidates from JCC(J), 2(25%) out of 8 candidates from SHS, 1(13%) out of 8 candidates from BSP, 1(10%) out of 10 candidates from Ambedkarite Party of India and 8 (12%) out of 66 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections is Rs 1.42 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 18 INC candidates is Rs. 2.90 crores, 18 BJP candidates is Rs 2.12 crores, 8 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 34.19 lakhs, 8 SHS candidates have average assets worth Rs 50.41 lakhs, 16 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 27.02 lakhs, and 66 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 33.29 lakhs.

A total of 42 (22%) candidates have not declared their PAN details.

67(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 100 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 20(11%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years

14 (8%) female candidates are contesting in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election this year.