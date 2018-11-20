Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Voting for the second phase today

Raipur, Nov 20: The voting for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be held today. The polling will be held for 72 assembly seats spread across 19 districts of Chhattisgarh in which fate of the 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the BJP and the Congress, would be decided.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in these seats of central and north Chhattisgarh. Apart from two main parties - the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) would be the main parties to look out for. Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats and the BJP is eyeing a fourth consecutive term.

In the first phase, 18 assembly constituencies, including in 12 naxal-affected seats, went to polls on November 12. tthe total voter turnout during the first phase was 76.28 per cent and political pundits are expecting the voting to be high in the second phase also. In 2013, the total turnout for all 90 seats was 74.65 per cent.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Today, out of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Security has been beefed up on all the 19,296 polling stations. Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed.

Some key facts about the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections:

For the second phase of polls, there are 1,53,85,983 voters, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender.

As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

The BJP has this time fielded nine ministers.

Of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates.

The highest number of 46 contestants is in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants is in the Bindranavagarh seat.

A three-way fight is expected in several seats of Bilaspur division where Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a considerable presence.

Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi segment where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh, respectively.

Read more about Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 here:

Ajit Jogi factoring into Chhattisgarh Assembly elections especially in plains

Chhattisgarh assembly elections: 42 crorepatis in the fray

Chhattisgarh polls: Raman Singh factor key for BJP victory

Chhattisgarh polls: Full analysis of the criminal cases and financial background of candidates