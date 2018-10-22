  • search

UP CM Adityanath in Chhattisgarh tomorrow to attend Raman Singh nomination rally

    Raipur, Oct 22: Soon after it came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now gearing up for a united show during the filing of nominations.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday, October 23, when BJP candidates from the district's six constituencies will file their nomination papers. It was reported that the BJP candidates, accompanied by Adityanath, will proceed in a rally and a number of state leaders of the party are also expected to join. One of the six BJP candidates is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and that will make the rally featuring his UP counterpart more high-profile.

    Tuesday is the final date for filing nominations for the first phase of the election scheduled on November 12. The scrutiny of the nominations will be completed on October 24 while nominations can be withdrawn till October 26.

    The first phase will see 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-hit districts going to the polls. The second phase will be held on November 20 and the results will be out on December 11 along with those in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

    Congress also taking out a solidarity rally

    The Congress is also leaving no stone unturned for the final nomination day. The Opposition party is also set to bring out a rally to show its strength and some top leaders are also expected to accompany the party's candidates from Rajnandgaon.

    Poll Dates

    In the 2013 elections, the Congress won four out of the six seats in Rajnandgaon while the BJP won the remaining two. The Congress candidates' victory margins in some of those seats were really narrow and the BJP could have won them had not a considerable number of voters opted for the NOTA option.

    Monday, October 22, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
