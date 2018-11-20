Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Voting underway amid tight security

Raipur, Nov 20: The voting for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is being held today. The polling is being held for 72 assembly seats spread across 19 districts of Chhattisgarh in which the fate of the 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the BJP and the Congress, would be decided.

Will the BJP be able to retain power or will the Congress return to power. Remember in 2013 the difference in vote share between the two parties was just 1 per cent.

Elaborate security arrangements including more than one lakh personnel, helicopters and drones have been put in place for the elections today. After a promising 76.28 per cent turnout in the 18-seat first phase in Maoist affected areas, the second phase will see voting for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. Polling for two constituencies-Amaamora and Modh -began earlier, at 7 am and will carry on till 3 pm. Your vote is your voice. I urge all the voters of Chhattisgarh to come out and cast their vote. Your vote will decide the future of Chhattisgarh! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 20 November 2018 Rajyavarshan Singh Rathore has tweeted over the Chhattisgarh elections. "Your vote is your voice. I urge all the voters of Chhattisgarh to come out and cast their vote. Your vote will decide the future of Chhattisgarh!" he tweeted. In 2013, the BJP with 41.04 per cent vote share had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 per cent in the 90-member Assembly. Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti). Voting has begun for the second and final phase of polling on 72 seats. Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur #ChhattisgarhElections2018 pic.twitter.com/FybsqIZN17 — ANI (@ANI) 20 November 2018 Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur Polling has begun for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections Polling begins at 8 am and will end at 5 pm Today, out of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Security has been beefed up on all the 19,296 polling stations. Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed. Apart from two main parties - the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) would be the main parties to look out for. Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats and the BJP is eyeing a fourth consecutive term. In the first phase, 18 assembly constituencies, including in 12 naxal-affected seats, went to polls on November 12. The total voter turnout during the first phase was 76.28 per cent and political pundits are expecting the voting to be high in the second phase also. In 2013, the total turnout for all 90 seats was 74.65 per cent. For the second phase of polls, there are 1,53,85,983 voters, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase. Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. The BJP has this time fielded nine ministers. Of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates. The highest number of 46 contestants is in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants is in the Bindranavagarh seat. A three-way fight is expected in several seats of Bilaspur division where Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a considerable presence. Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi segment where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh, respectively.

Some key facts about the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections:

For the second phase of polls, there are 1,53,85,983 voters, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender.

As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

The BJP has this time fielded nine ministers.

Of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates.

The highest number of 46 contestants is in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants is in the Bindranavagarh seat.

A three-way fight is expected in several seats of Bilaspur division where Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a considerable presence.

Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi segment where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh, respectively.

