Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Congress releases another list of 17 candidates

By
    Raipur, Oct 28: Congress on Sunday released a list of 17 more candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018.

    The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP, which has been governing the state since 2003, from power this time.

    Congress had earlier on Saturday released another list of 37 candidates.

    According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.

    This is the second list that Congress has released for Chhattisgarh.

    This is the second list that Congress has released for Chhattisgarh.

    TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.

    Assembly election in the state will be held in two phases.

    A total of 18 assembly seats in the Naxalism-hit areas will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 21:40 [IST]
