  • search

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: Congress releases another list of 37 candidates

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raipur, Oct 27: The Congress on Saturday released another list of 37 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018.

    congress

    Earlier on October 22, the party had released a list of six candidates for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018. The grand-old party also announced that late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla will be contesting against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandangaon. The party had earlier announced 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls.

    Former BJP member Karuna Shukla has previously represented Janjgir constituency. She parted ways with the saffron party in 2013. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh assembly election 2018 congress

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 22:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue