Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: Congress releases another list of 37 candidates

Raipur, Oct 27: The Congress on Saturday released another list of 37 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018.

According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.

TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.

Earlier on October 22, the party had released a list of six candidates for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018. The grand-old party also announced that late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla will be contesting against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandangaon. The party had earlier announced 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls.

Former BJP member Karuna Shukla has previously represented Janjgir constituency. She parted ways with the saffron party in 2013. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu.