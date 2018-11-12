  • search

Chhattisgarh: All you need to know about poll bound State

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 12: Polling for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election is underway on Monday. A large number of people have turned out for polling despite threats by Naxalites.

    The total number of voters in this state is 1,85,45,819. A total of 23,632 polling stations have been set up in this election.

    The Central Indian state was formed on 1st November 2000. There are 27 districts whereas the number of assembly seats is 90. When the state was formed, Ajit Jogi became the first Chief Minister of the state from the Congress party. Since 2003, BJP's  Dr Raman Singh is the Chief Minister.

    State Chhattisgarh
    Capital Raipur
    No. of Districts 27
    No. of Assembly Constituencies 90
    Total Population 2.5 crore
    Urban Population 59.3 lakh
    Rural Population 1.9 crore
    GDP (2018-19) Rs 3.26 lakh crore
    Literacy (2011) 70.01%
    Sex ratio (2011) 964
    Current Ruling Party BJP
    Total No. of Voters 1,85,45,819
    No. of Polling Stations 23,632

    Religion-wise population
    Caste Population
    Hindu 93.25%
    Muslim 2.02%
    Christian 1.92%
    Sikh 0.27%
    Buddhist 0.28%
    Jain 0.24%
    Other Religions 1.94%
    Not Stated 0.09%

    According to (https://unemploymentinindia.cmie.com/), the rate of employment in Chhattisgarh is 12.9 per cent. While 76.76% of the population live in urban areas, 23.24% live in rural areas. In Chhattisgarh, Scheduled Caste (SC) community constitute 12.82 per cent and 30.62% Scheduled Tribe (ST).

    Party-wise Results 2013
    Party-wise Results Seats Won
    BJP 49
    INC 39
    BSP 1
    IND 1
    Total 90

    Major Issues in the state:

    • Talking about the major issue of Chhattisgarh, under development in the Naxal-affected area
    • Government yet to focus on job opportunities
    • The transportation is still a major problem. Rural areas are still not properly connected
    • IT and tourism sector yet to receive big support from the government
    • Called as tribal-state though, development of tribal is still ignored

    2013 assembly elections: Partywise results and poll percentage

    Performance of Major Political Parties in 2013
    Performance of Major Political Parties No. Contestants Seats Won Vote Share
    BJP 90 49 41.04%
    INC 90 39 40.29%
    BSP 90 1 4.27%
    NCP 14 0 0.30%
    SP 40 0 0.29%
    LJP 22 0 0.09%
    NOTA - - 3.07%

