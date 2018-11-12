Chhattisgarh: All you need to know about poll bound State

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Polling for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election is underway on Monday. A large number of people have turned out for polling despite threats by Naxalites.

The total number of voters in this state is 1,85,45,819. A total of 23,632 polling stations have been set up in this election.

The Central Indian state was formed on 1st November 2000. There are 27 districts whereas the number of assembly seats is 90. When the state was formed, Ajit Jogi became the first Chief Minister of the state from the Congress party. Since 2003, BJP's Dr Raman Singh is the Chief Minister.

The total population of this state is 2.5 million. Of these, 59.3 lakh people reside in the urban areas while 1.9 crore is the rural population. Chhattisgarh's GDP is 3.26 lakh crores for 2018-19. As per the 2011 Census, the literacy rate is 70.01 per cent. The sex ratio is 964 women per 1000 men.

Out of the total population, Hindus constitute 93.25 percent, Muslims- 2.02 percent , Christian- 1.92 percent , Sikh- 0.27 percent, Buddhist- 0.28 percent , Jains- 0.24 percent and 1.94 percent people belong to other castes.

According to (https://unemploymentinindia.cmie.com/), the rate of employment in Chhattisgarh is 12.9 per cent. While 76.76% of the population live in urban areas, 23.24% live in rural areas. In Chhattisgarh, Scheduled Caste (SC) community constitute 12.82 per cent and 30.62% Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Major Issues in the state:

Talking about the major issue of Chhattisgarh, under development in the Naxal-affected area

Government yet to focus on job opportunities

The transportation is still a major problem. Rural areas are still not properly connected

IT and tourism sector yet to receive big support from the government

Called as tribal-state though, development of tribal is still ignored

2013 assembly elections: Partywise results and poll percentage

If you look at the 2013 Assembly elections, BJP won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP and Independent candidate won one each. The BJP's vote percentage was 41.04 per cent as compared to the vote percentage of political parties. Congress' vote share was 40.29 percentage. Besides. the BSP's vote share was 4.27, NCP 0.30, SP 0.29 and LJP is 0.09 percent while NOTA polled 3.07 percent votes.

