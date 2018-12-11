Home News India Chhattisgarh: Ajit Jogi at third place in Marwahi

oi-Vikas SV

Raipur, Dec 11: With the exit polls predicting a close finish in Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi, who quit Congress and formed Janata Congress Chattisgarh, is trailing behind BJP and Congress candidates in Marwahi assembly seat.

Marwahi is a traditional Jogi bastion. The seat was held by Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi.

Jogi's JCC is contesting Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in alliance with the BSP. The JCC-BSP combine has added a third diamension to Chhattisgarh elections. Exit polls have rpedicted that the JCC-BSP may win 7-8 seats and paly the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.

As of 10.00 am, the BJP was leading in 25 seats while Congress in 52. Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 46. Counting of votes began at 8 am, and the result would be known by early evening.